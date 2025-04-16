Tolvanen scored a power-play goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Kings.

Tolvanen made things a little interesting with his goal in the final minute of the game, but the Kraken couldn't tie it up. This tally ended a six-game skid for the 25-year-old winger. Tolvanen was second on the Kraken with 23 goals but added just 12 assists over 81 appearances. He continued to be a physical force in a middle-six role, adding 237 hits, 65 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a plus-3 rating. A reduced power-play role explains his drop from 41 points in 2023-24 to 35 points this season.