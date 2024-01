Tolvanen scored a goal on four shots and added five hits in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Tolvanen gave the Kraken a positive start with his breakaway tally in the first period. The winger has three goals and five assists over eight contests in January. The 24-year-old has provided solid scoring and plenty of physical play from the Kraken's third line, earning 29 points, 93 shots on net, 95 hits and 51 blocked shots over 45 appearances this season.