Tolvanen scored a power-play goal on four shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Oilers.

The tally was his second goal and third point in 10 games since the All-Star break. Tolvanen has put together a career year with 33 points, 125 shots on net, 155 hits, 58 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 60 appearances. He continues to be a solid depth scorer in a middle-six role while adding plenty of non-scoring production.