Tolvanen scored a goal on four shots, added three hits and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 1.

Tolvanen converted on his own rebound at 3:26 of the first period to set the Kraken off to a good start. The 23-year-old had just two points and 17 shots over his last 10 games of the regular season. He produced 18 tallies, 13 assists, 116 shots on net and 91 hits through 61 contests between the Kraken and Predators, so he should be capable of solid offense in a middle-six role.