Tolvanen scored two goals on four shots, added five hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Tolvanen ended a four-game slump with this effort. His first goal put the Kraken ahead for good late in the second period, and he added an empty-netter to seal the win in the third. The 25-year-old winger is up to 18 goals on the season, matching his career high from 2022-23. He's added 10 assists, 101 shots on net, 187 hits, 49 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 61 appearances. If he heats up again like he did in January, Tolvanen will be a respectable multi-category forward in fantasy despite a lack of power-play time.