Tolvanen produced a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Penguins.

Tolvanen had a February to forget with just two points over nine outings. Despite the slump, he's now at a career-high 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) on the year. The winger has added 121 shots on net, 154 hits, 58 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 59 appearances while seeing regular usage on the third line and first power-play unit.