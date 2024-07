Tolvanen inked a two-year, $6.95 million contract with the Kraken on Friday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Tolvanen had a career-best 41 points in 81 regular-season appearances with Seattle in 2023-24. The 25-year-old is slated to be a middle-six forward, but he will see plenty of power-play time -- including the first unit -- next season.