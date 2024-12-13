Tolvanen notched an assist, six hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Bruins.

Tolvanen has collected five points over his last four games. The winger helped out on the second of Oliver Bjorkstrand's tallies in this contest. Tolvanen is up to 14 points, 45 shots on net, 79 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 31 appearances. His offense isn't as strong as some other Kraken skaters, but he makes up the difference with physical and defensive play.