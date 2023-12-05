Tolvanen recorded a power-play assist and four hits in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens.

The helper was Tolvanen's scored point over his last five games, as his offense has slowed during the Kraken's recent skid in that span. The 24-year-old has still been one of the team's better forwards with 17 points (five on the power play), 56 shots on net, 56 hits, 33 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 26 outings. Tolvanen chips in enough across the board to fill a depth role in standard fantasy formats, especially when he's averaging a career-best 16:12 of ice time per game.