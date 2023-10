Tolvanen registered an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Hurricanes.

Tolvanen had the secondary helper on Yanni Gourde's opening tally. It's been a quiet start to the season for many Kraken players, and Tolvanen is no exception. He has one helper, six shots on net, nine hits, eight blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through five appearances while skating on the third line.