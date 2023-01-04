Tolvanen produced an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

That's a point in each of his two games with the Kraken after he scored versus the Islanders in his debut Sunday. He had all of four points in 13 contests with the Predators before Seattle claimed him on waivers in December, but it appears the change of scenery is finally paying off now that he's in the lineup. He's at six points, 23 shots on net, 26 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 15 contests overall.