Tolvanen recorded an assist and six hits in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

Tolvanen has a helper in six of his last seven games. He assisted on Yanni Gourde's go-ahead tally in the third period Saturday. Tolvanen continues to provide solid offense and physical play in a third-line role. He's up to 12 points, 38 shots on net, 38 hits, 25 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 19 outings.