Tolvanen scored a power-play goal on two shots, added two hits and went minus-3 in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Penguins.

Tolvanen has three goals and an assist over his last five outings. The 26-year-old was on a six-game point drought before that stretch, but he's bounced back to continue to prove himself as a decent all-around option in fantasy. The winger is up to 10 goals, 29 points (11 on the power play), 80 shots on net, 122 hits, 52 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating over 47 appearances. A 50-point campaign is within reach if he can limit slumps.