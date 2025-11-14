Tolvanen scored a power-play goal and added three hits in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Jets.

Tolvanen's two goals this season have come over the last four games, which corresponds with his recent uptick in power-play usage. The 26-year-old winger's shot is his best asset on offense, so it makes sense he's getting better opportunities. For the season, he has eight points (four on the power play) while adding 19 shots on net, 43 hits, 13 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 17 appearances.