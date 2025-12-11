Tolvanen logged two power-play assists, four hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.

Tolvanen has four points, including three on the power play, over his last four games. He set up Matty Beniers' equalizer in the final minute of the third period and Vince Dunn's game-winner 1:21 into overtime. Tolvanen has accumulated 15 points (eight on the power play), 40 shots on net, 75 hits, 23 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating across 28 outings this season. He's a fine depth winger in fantasy as long as he maintains his current usage in the middle six and with the man advantage.