Tolvanen scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Tolvanen stretched the Kraken's lead to 5-1 in the second period. The 24-year-old winger has scored in back-to-back games, giving him four points through seven outings in December. He's up to eight goals, 20 points, 66 shots on net, 62 hits, 38 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 31 contests this season in a third-line role.