Tolvanen scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Tolvanen has scored in back-to-back contests and has five points over his last five outings. The 26-year-old's spot on the first power-play unit makes him an intriguing option for fantasy managers. He's at three goals, nine points, 22 shots on net, 45 hits, 14 blocked shots, six PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 18 appearances, giving the upside of category coverage if he can sustain a decent pace on offense.