Kraken's Eeli Tolvanen: Tallies in Saturday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tolvanen scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.
Tolvanen has scored in back-to-back contests and has five points over his last five outings. The 26-year-old's spot on the first power-play unit makes him an intriguing option for fantasy managers. He's at three goals, nine points, 22 shots on net, 45 hits, 14 blocked shots, six PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 18 appearances, giving the upside of category coverage if he can sustain a decent pace on offense.
More News
-
Kraken's Eeli Tolvanen: Strikes on power play•
-
Kraken's Eeli Tolvanen: Fuels OT win with three-point night•
-
Kraken's Eeli Tolvanen: Adds assist in overtime win•
-
Kraken's Eeli Tolvanen: Scores late power-play goal•
-
Kraken's Eeli Tolvanen: Good to go•
-
Kraken's Eeli Tolvanen: Game-time call for Saturday•