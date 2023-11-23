Tolvanen scored a pair of goals, dished an assist and went plus-4 in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Sharks.

Tolvanen reached the 10-assist mark on Oliver Bjorkstrand's first-period marker. In the third, Tolvanen snapped his seven-game goal drought with a pair of tallies. The winger has 11 points through as many games in November, putting him at five goals, 15 points, 43 shots on net, 40 hits, 27 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 21 appearances this season.