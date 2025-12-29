Tolvanen scored two empty-net goals on four shots, added an assist, logged four hits and went plus-3 in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

Tolvanen's point streak is up to six games (three goals, seven assists) after this big performance late in the win. The 26-year-old winger continues to roll on the second line, and he stayed in that spot with Jared McCann (lower body) returning on the third line Sunday. Tolvanen is up to seven goals, 25 points, 58 shots on net, 95 hits, 33 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 36 appearances. He's shooting a somewhat modest 12.1 percent, so there's still a little room for improvement.