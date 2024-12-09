Tolvanen found the back of the net on his only shot and distributed two assists in Sunday's 7-5 win over the Rangers.

Tolvanen had a pair of points in the middle frame, and he registered the primary helper on Shane Wright's seventh goal of the season in the third period. Tolvanen added one blocked shot, two hits, one takeaway and a plus-3 rating in 13:25 of ice time. The Finnish winger had a dreadful November -- he produced just three points over 14 contests, but he seems to have turned the page in December with two goals and three assists through four games. Through 29 appearances, Tolvanen has accounted for eight goals, five assists and a plus-2 rating.