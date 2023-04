Tolvanen delivered nine hits, along with registering five shots, in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Tolvanen has racked up 17 hits over the last two games, though he remains stuck in a three-game pointless streak. Still, the fact the the Finnish winger recorded five shots in Game 5 should be an indication he is working his way out of his slump and could write his name on the scoresheet soon.