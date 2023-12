Tolvanen scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

Tolvanen tied the game at 3-3 with 22 seconds remaining in the third period, firing a loose puck past Scott Wedgewood with the Kraken net empty. It's Tolvanen's third goal in his last four games -- he's up to nine goals and 21 points through 33 contests on the season. The 24-year-old winger has demonstrated some offensive upside, skating in a top-six role while averaging 2:43 minutes on the power play.