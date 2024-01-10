Tolvanen notched two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

The Kraken fell behind 1-0 early in the first period, but Tolvanen helped set up tallies by Yanni Gourde and Vince Dunn to give Seattle the lead before the frame was over. Tolvanen has a goal and five points over a brief three-game point streak, and the 2017 first-round pick is closing in on a new career high with 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists) in 40 contests -- five points short of the 31 he amassed in 61 games last season.