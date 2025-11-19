default-cbs-image
Tolvanen picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.

The 26-year-old winger helped set up tallies by Jordan Eberle in the first period and Ryker Evans in the second. Tolvanen has a modest three-game point streak going, and over his last 10 contests, he's racked up an impressive three goals and 10 points, including two goals and three assists on the power play.

