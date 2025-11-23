Gaudreau notched an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Penguins.

Gaudreau was able to get a little revenge on a former team, setting up Brandon Montour's game-winning tally in overtime. This was Gaudreau's first point in four games since he returned from an upper-body injury that cost him 13 contests. The center has two assists, seven shots on net, six blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over eight appearances this season. He probably won't be a big factor in fantasy while playing in a bottom-six role.