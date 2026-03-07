Kraken's Frederick Gaudreau: Game-time call Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gaudreau will be a game-time decision for Saturday's match against Ottawa due to an illness, per Alison Lukan of the Kraken Hockey Network.
Gaudreau has four goals and 18 points in 48 outings in 2025-26. If he ends up being unavailable Saturday, then Ryan Winterton is likely to dress as a member of the fourth line.
