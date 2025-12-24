Gaudreau scored a goal on two shots and added two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Gaudreau has scored in consecutive games and has earned six of his eight points this season over 11 outings in December. The 32-year-old is getting a chance in a top-six role, and the extra ice time has suited him well even though he's playing on the wing rather than at center. He's up to three goals, five assists, 22 shots on net, 16 blocks and a minus-1 rating through 22 appearances.