Gaudreau logged two assists in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Gaudreau assisted on goals by Adam Larsson and Shane Wright, with the latter's tally coming on the power play. While Gaudreau has gone 16 games without a goal, the defensive center has contributed eight assists, including two on the power play, in that span. For the season, he's up to 17 points (three on the power play), 43 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 43 appearances. He continues to see steady usage in a bottom-six role and on the penalty kill.