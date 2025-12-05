Kraken's Frederick Gaudreau: Makes play for first goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gaudreau scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 9-4 loss to the Oilers.
Gaudreau picked off a pass and struck for a goal late in the first period. He cut the Kraken's deficit to 3-2 at the time, but the Oilers bounced back in the middle frame. This was Gaudreau's first goal in a Kraken uniform, and he's added two assists, 10 shots on net, seven blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 12 appearances, primarily in a bottom-six capacity.
