Gaudreau scored a goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Flames.

Gaudreau has had a fantastic October, earning seven goals and three assists over the first 14 games of the season. That earned him a move up to the second line for Friday's game, though the team's overall play could ultimately lead to Gaudreau heading back to the bottom six soon. He's added 16 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating. Gaudreau is a deep-league option in fantasy, but it looks like he'll have a good chance to get back around the 15-20 goal range after missing it by a wide margin in 2025-26.