Gaudreau tallied two goals, posted a plus-2 rating, placed two shots on net and recorded two blocked shots in Friday's 6-3 win over Detroit.

Gaudreau struck the back of the net twice across three minutes early in Friday's second period, where he showcased a strong connection with his new linemates Ryan Winterton and Ben Meyers. The 33-year-old Gaudreau is up to three goals, seven shots on net, three hits and five blocked shots across five outings to open the new season. He's just two seasons removed from an 18-goal, 37-point campaign with the Wild, and the veteran forward should have a safe role as the team's fourth-line center while looking to get back on track. Gaudreau is best left on waivers for now, but with a couple more performances similar to Friday's outing, he'll be a noteworthy waiver-wire pickup in deep fantasy leagues.