Gaudreau recorded two assists and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Bruins.

Gaudreau has his first multi-point effort as a member of the Kraken after setting up third-period tallies by Kaapo Kakko and Berkly Catton. The 32-year-old Gaudreau has been flexing his versatility lately, drawing some power-play time while playing on the right wing at even strength in a second-line role. He's up to 11 points, 30 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 28 appearances this season. Gaudreau has earned nine of his points since the start of December.