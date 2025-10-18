Kraken's Frederick Gaudreau: Out 4-6 weeks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gaudreau will be out of action for four-six weeks with an upper-body injury.
Gaudreau was placed on injured reserve Friday after suffering the injury Thursday against the Senators. John Hayden was recalled Friday and will get the first opportunity to replace Gaudreau in the lineup.
