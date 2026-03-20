Gaudreau scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Predators.

Gaudreau scored the Kraken's lone goal in this loss, but he's not known for being much of a scoring force. This was just his fifth goal of the campaign, and it was also the first time he found the back of the net since Jan. 5 in a win over the Flames. Considering his fourth-line role and 9.3 percent shooting across his 54 appearances in 2025-26, Gaudreau is not expected to be much of a scoring force in the final weeks of the regular season.