Gaudreau scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Flames.

Gaudreau is working on the fourth line to begin the year, which will likely have a limiting effect on his offense. Still, he can chip in decent depth scoring while working as a defensive center. His production has moved around in recent years -- his 24 points in 68 games in 2025-26 is on the low end of his capabilities. However, as a depth forward, it's unlikely he'll do enough to gain widespread appeal in fantasy.