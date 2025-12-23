Gaudreau scored a power-play goal on two shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Gaudreau netted his second goal of the season to open the scoring at 4:49 of the second period. The 32-year-old forward has been playing right wing on a line with Chandler Stephenson and Eeli Tolvanen lately, which has been Seattle's best trio in recent games. Gaudreau is up to seven points, 20 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 21 appearances and will be relied on as a two-way forward with a steady spot in the lineup.