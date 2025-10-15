Gaudreau notched an assist and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

The helper was Gaudreau's first point in three games with the Kraken. The 32-year-old center, acquired via trade from the Wild in June, has occupied a fourth-line role on paper while averaging 14:29 of ice time so far. He's reached the 30-point mark in three of the last four seasons and could ultimately function in a similar shutdown role like how the Kraken deployed Yanni Gourde in previous years.