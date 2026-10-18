Gaudreau scored a goal in Saturday's 8-3 loss to Florida.

Gaudreau, 33, seems to be drinking from the fountain of youth. He has six points, including four goals, in his last five games and seven points (five goals, two assists) in nine games on the season. Gaudreau is centering the Kraken's fourth line, but his seven points are fourth on the team. The Kraken sends four, third lines over the board every night, so the offense is spread out. And no-one really stands out. Gaudreau may be helpful in deep daileis when he's this hot. Confidence is everything.