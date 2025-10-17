Kraken's Frederick Gaudreau: Suffers injury Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gaudreau sustained an undisclosed injury and won't return to Thursday's game in Ottawa.
Gaudreau had a minus-1 rating in 8:02 of ice time before he exited the game against the Senators. He has an assist in four outings this year, including Thursday's tilt. If Gaudreau can't play Saturday in Toronto, then Berkly Catton will probably make his NHL debut.
More News
-
Kraken's Frederick Gaudreau: Records assist in overtime loss•
-
Kraken's Frederick Gaudreau: Dealt to Seattle•
-
Wild's Frederick Gaudreau: Deals assist in loss•
-
Wild's Frederick Gaudreau: Offers helper in overtime win•
-
Wild's Frederick Gaudreau: Scores pair of goals Thursday•
-
Wild's Frederick Gaudreau: Puts away empty-netter•