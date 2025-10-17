default-cbs-image
Gaudreau sustained an undisclosed injury and won't return to Thursday's game in Ottawa.

Gaudreau had a minus-1 rating in 8:02 of ice time before he exited the game against the Senators. He has an assist in four outings this year, including Thursday's tilt. If Gaudreau can't play Saturday in Toronto, then Berkly Catton will probably make his NHL debut.

