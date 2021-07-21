Bayreuther will be selected by the Kraken in Wednesday night's expansion draft, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

There were plenty of more attractive options available to Seattle than Bayreuther, who appeared in just nine NHL games last season, potting one goal over that span, so this selection comes as a bit of a surprise. Bayreuther will likely get into a few games with Seattle in 2021-22, but he'll almost certainly spend the majority of the campaign in the minors.