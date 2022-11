Olofsson was sent to AHL Coachella Valley on Friday.

Olofsson's demotion freed up a roster spot for the Kraken, who also activated Philipp Grubauer (lower body) off the injured reserve list. Olofsson had a plus-1 rating and two shots in 10:14 of ice time in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to Winnipeg. That was the 27-year-old defenseman's first game in the NHL since the 2019-20 campaign.