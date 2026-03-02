Olofsson inked a one-year contract with Seattle on Monday. He was subsequently placed on waivers for the purpose of reassignment to the minors.

Olofsson has been playing in the minors with the Firebirds on a minor-league deal, generating two goals and 14 assists in 29 games this year. With an NHL deal in hand, the 31-year-old defenseman will now be eligible for a call-up, should the Kraken have need for a blueliner at any point the rest of the way.