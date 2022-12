Olofsson is no longer listed on the Kraken's roster, indicating he's been sent down to AHL Coachella Valley on Saturday, Scott Malone of Root Sports reports.

Olofsson played in the Kraken's last two games, notching four shots on goal, four blocked shots and two hits. The 28-year-old moves off the roster with Jamie Oleksiak set to return Sunday after serving his three-game suspension.