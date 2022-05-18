Fleury made just 36 appearances with the Kraken this season.

Fleury showed promise with a two-goal game back on Oct. 28 versus the Wild, but those were his only tallies of the season. He added two assists, 52 shots on net, 60 hits and 62 blocked shots while struggling to establish himself in the lineup even after the Kraken had a fire sale at the trade deadline. The 25-year-old is set for restricted free agency this summer, though his place in the lineup could be further threatened if the Kraken make a splash for a blueliner in the open market after a brutally poor defensive season that saw them yield 3.46 goals per game.