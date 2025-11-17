Melson scored three goals on five shots in AHL Coachella Valley's 5-2 win over Abbotsford on Sunday.

The hat trick doubled Melanson's goal total on the year. He's at six tallies, 10 points, 37 shots on net, 22 PM and a plus-4 rating through 14 appearances. The 22-year-old had just 13 points over 42 regular-season contests in 2024-25, so he's well on his way to taking a step up on offense, though he's unlikely to be elite in that area. Melanson also made his NHL debut for the Kraken last year, and his style of play could be a good fit in a bottom-six role within a couple of years.