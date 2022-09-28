The NHL has suspended Melanson for two games for an illegal check to the head of Edmonton's James Hamblin.

The incident occurred Monday. The NHL judged that Melanson's hit made the head the main point of contact and that the head contact was avoidable. Melanson had no prior suspension history. The punishment will be served in the next two straight games he's eligible to participate in with Seattle. Melanson signed an entry-level contract in July and isn't expected to make the Kraken's opening game roster.