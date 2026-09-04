Melanson signed a three-year, $4.35 million contract with the Kraken on Friday.

Melanson was a restricted free agent this offseason, and he'll be available for the start of training camp after reaching a new contract. After making just one NHL regular-season appearance in the 2024-25 campaign, Melanson played in 36 regular-season games with Seattle last year. In 2025-26 at the NHL level, he recorded two goals, three assists, 189 hits, 32 PIM and 13 blocked shots while averaging 9:22 of ice time per game.