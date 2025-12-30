Melanson logged an assist and four hits in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Canucks.

The helper was Melanson's first NHL point in nine career appearances. The 22-year-old winger provides grit in a bottom-six role, but his offense hasn't followed him since his Dec. 13 call-up from AHL Coachella Valley. Melanson has a helper, six shots on net and 35 hits over eight outings with the Kraken this year. He'll compete with Tye Kartye, Jani Nyman and Ryan Winterton for spots on the wings of Seattle's fourth line.