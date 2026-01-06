Melanson scored a goal and added five hits in Monday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Melanson is on a four-game point streak after potting his first NHL goal to tie Monday's contest at 1-1 early in the second period. The 22-year-old has displayed immediate chemistry with Ryan Winterton and Ben Meyers, giving the Kraken an effective fourth line. Melanson could still be at risk of a demotion once Jaden Schwartz (lower body) is healthy enough to play. Melanson has four points, nine shots on net, 47 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 11 appearances this season.