Kraken's Jacob Melanson: Sent down Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Melanson was reassigned to AHL Coachella Valley on Thursday, Sound of Hockey reports.
Melanson had been with the Kraken since mid-December, and he recorded a goal, three assists, 66 hits and six blocked shots while averaging 9:25 of ice time over 15 appearances with Seattle. However, he'll head back to the minors since Brandon Montour (hand) was activated from injured reserve ahead of Thursday's game in Boston.
