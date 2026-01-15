Melanson was reassigned to AHL Coachella Valley on Thursday, Sound of Hockey reports.

Melanson had been with the Kraken since mid-December, and he recorded a goal, three assists, 66 hits and six blocked shots while averaging 9:25 of ice time over 15 appearances with Seattle. However, he'll head back to the minors since Brandon Montour (hand) was activated from injured reserve ahead of Thursday's game in Boston.